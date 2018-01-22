Don’t just get through your week, get fulfillment from your week

No longer look for ways only get through your week, but to constantly look for ways to keep getting things from your week. Real fulfillment in our careers comes from looking what we can become as a result of our careers or jobs, never only what we get in monetary rewards from our jobs.

Today, we explore Purpose, the one of three factors that lead to greater performance and satisfaction in the workplace, namely:

The three factors are autonomy, mastery and purpose.

·Autonomy – Self direction and inspiration

·Mastery –Ways to incentive constant and ongoing life long growth and learning.

·Purpose – Blend our own purpose or vision in with the purpose or vision of our company.