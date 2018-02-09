Features

LISTEN |Breaking stereotypes when working in a niche career stream

09 February 2018 - 12:00 By business day tv
123RF/Andriy Popov.
Image: 123RF

Working in a niche industry doesn’t leave much room for creativity. Monique Wainstein a geotechnical engineer at GIBB’s Dams Hydropower & Underground Works on how to inject creativity and break stereotypes when working in a niche career stream.

