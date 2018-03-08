Features

LISTEN |How to take advantage of tax rebates

08 March 2018 - 12:00 By business day tv

One of the biggest fears that small business owners carry with them is that of the dreaded taxman. Taxes are seen as evil, something that gets taken from us without getting anything in return.

SARS is just doing a job that it has been mandated to do. Yasmeen Alli takes a look at how you can keep on the right side of SARS and optimise your tax processes.

Lesedi Seforo, Project Manager for Tax at SAICA talks about becoming tax compliant and taking advantage of rebates and provisions that are available to tax paying businesses.

READ MORE

WATCH | Fast facts on how to win the audience with a good presentation

Never leave it to late says Shelley Walters a sales trainer, as she shares the top tips on how to prepare for an internal presentation.
Features
1 month ago

The difference between a mentor & business coach: which one do you need?

Often the terms “mentor” and “coach” are used interchangeably but there is a difference between them. It is important to understand your goal when ...
Features
9 days ago

WATCH |What creativity, adaptability & collaboration mean in a niche career space

Monique Wainstein Geoscientist at GIBB’s Dam Hydropower and underground work sector talks to Katlego Msomi about the innovative work that she does in ...
Features
13 days ago

Most read

  1. 8 small business ideas you can start with what you have Features
  2. Need funding for your small business? Here's what you need to know Features
  3. Successful ways that digital marketing has helped young entrepreneurs Features
  4. Do you have problems learning math? Here's a free app for that Features
  5. Google wants to match job-seekers to employment ads Features

Latest Videos

Traffic officers in a scuffle with a motorist
Johannesburg shootout caught on camera
X