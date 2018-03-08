LISTEN |How to take advantage of tax rebates

One of the biggest fears that small business owners carry with them is that of the dreaded taxman. Taxes are seen as evil, something that gets taken from us without getting anything in return.

SARS is just doing a job that it has been mandated to do. Yasmeen Alli takes a look at how you can keep on the right side of SARS and optimise your tax processes.

Lesedi Seforo, Project Manager for Tax at SAICA talks about becoming tax compliant and taking advantage of rebates and provisions that are available to tax paying businesses.