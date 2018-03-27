WATCH | Talking about efforts to find funding
27 March 2018 - 12:00
In this edition of SME Funding, Lynette Ntuli and Kumaran Padayachee bring you real life case studies of people who have successfully or unsuccessfully tried the funding routes and find out a little bit more about the journey.
Thabani Lurwenga, founder and CEO of SCE Engineering talks about his efforts to find funding.