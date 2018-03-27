Features

WATCH | Talking about efforts to find funding

27 March 2018 - 12:00 By business day tv

In this edition of SME Funding, Lynette Ntuli and Kumaran Padayachee bring you real life case studies of people who have successfully or unsuccessfully tried the funding routes.

In this edition of SME Funding, Lynette Ntuli and Kumaran Padayachee bring you real life case studies of people who have successfully or unsuccessfully tried the funding routes and find out a little bit more about the journey.

Thabani Lurwenga, founder and CEO of SCE Engineering talks about his efforts to find funding.

READ MORE

WATCH | What VAT is & how it works

Having a business is not easy but do you know how the tax and vat world works? Yasmeen Alli takes a look at  VAT and how it stumps most entrepreneurs.
Features
7 days ago

5 home office tips to make you organised & more productive

When thinking about your home office, it is important that it is organised and neat to help improve your productivity. There are two benefits to a ...
Features
7 days ago

WATCH | Questions you need to answer, for a potential funder to say yes

How sustainable is your business for potential funders to be interested in it? is the question that every business looking for funding needs to ask ...
Features
8 days ago

Most read

  1. 8 small business ideas you can start with what you have Features
  2. Need funding for your small business? Here's what you need to know Features
  3. WATCH | What VAT is & how it works Features
  4. WATCH | How spray paint in the concrete jungle is not vandalism but graffiti ... Features
  5. How to dress for success Features

Latest Videos

Robert Mugabe speaks about his ousting
Heavy flooding hits Centurion
X