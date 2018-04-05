Tips on how to find a job

So you need a job. But where you do you start? It’s time to pull your sleeves up and go to work. That’s right, the best attitude to have when you’re looking for a job is to treat your job-hunting like a job. Yes, pretend your boss has told you to go out and look for a job.

Detaching yourself from the job at hand will help you focus outwardly instead of letting your inner fears limit your efforts. There’s no time for ‘What ifs’ when you’re on the job, right?

So let’s get cracking…