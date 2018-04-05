Tips on how to find a job
05 April 2018 - 07:00
So you need a job. But where you do you start? It’s time to pull your sleeves up and go to work. That’s right, the best attitude to have when you’re looking for a job is to treat your job-hunting like a job. Yes, pretend your boss has told you to go out and look for a job.
Detaching yourself from the job at hand will help you focus outwardly instead of letting your inner fears limit your efforts. There’s no time for ‘What ifs’ when you’re on the job, right?
So let’s get cracking…
What you will need for this job:
- A clear goal. Before you set off in a hundred different directions, think about exactly what you want. Define your goal upfront, for example, ‘I want to find a job in marketing by [date].’ Giving yourself a deadline is a good idea because it forces you to stay focused. Make the deadline challenging but realistic, say three months, to find a job.
- Identify your resources. These are the tools and people you will need to make your goal happen. For example, you could show your CV to your lecturer for his review before you send it out, mom and dad could ask their friends if they know of any available positions, etc. You will also need a phone, a computer, laptop or tablet and an internet connection or data.
- A strategy: Decide how you are going to get your job. This is your master plan. Sit down and work out step-by-step how you are going to look for a job. You will need a goal for each day, for example, ‘Contact 10 new companies per day, apply for 5 job advertised positions and send CV to one new contact with a personal note asking them to send your CV on’.
You will also need:
- A CV that you can post online on job portals like PNet and Careers24. You will also need to email your CV out to companies you identify through research (searching the internet) that employ people in your field.
- Contacts that you can ask to look out for a job for you. Anyone working in your field or in a company that employs people in your field is a good prospect. Send them your CV and ask them to send it on to their HR department or manager.
- Social media: You will need a LinkedIn account. This is a free platform that allows you to create a mini searchable CV online. It can be a really handy tool if you use it well. You can also post a little advert for yourself on Facebook and twitter and ask your friends to share the posts.
- Your own website: Have you ever considered creating a website about you? You can add photos of your portfolio and really get creative with the way you sell your skills. If you have the flair for it, you can create your own website at About.Me.com
- Network: This involves building a network of useful and relevant people. You can go to MeetUp.com and join a group of people with similar professional interests, attend relevant seminars and meet the other people that attend and add people in your field to your LinkedIn network. The important thing is to only add relevant people to your network. Remember, it’s not a social network, it’s a professional network. Lastly, try to stay active in the network. Share interesting articles with them and meet up with those that stay or work close to you for a drink every now and then.
- Consider working for free. This may not sound like much fun but it will get you a foot-in-the-door. If you offer to help out at a company in the department you’re wanting to work in for just a couple of hours per day, you can show them what you’re worth. Be confident and share your ideas with them. Soon they will be offering you a job.
Remember, when you’re looking for a job, don’t sound desperate or apologetic. You’re going to make a big a difference to their business so go out there and do your job of finding yourself a job!