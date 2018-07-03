How drone pilots add to improved infrastructure development

Moletsane and her team started piloting the drone programme in January this year and selected 63 projects including clinics, schools and community centres to test the use of the a drone to monitor a construction project.

The drone has a camera and feeds live video and images to a remote controlor a mobile phone which can be used remotely. This means an operator can film a construction project to check developments and possible problems.

“The drone checks if there were people on site and if there is equipment and material for the work to be done. It would also give feedback on how far the project is in its completion," said Moletsane.

She added that it cost her division about R55 000 to purchase the drone, train one of her team members to be a drone pilot adhere to South African Civil Aviation Authority regulations to drone operation.

Moletsane said it usually cost government about R2 million to monitor infrastructure projects in the department.

“On average, for officials to physically go to the site to monitor the progress of work they need to drive about 30 to 40 kilometres for one project. To manage a fleet of government cars costs about R2 million. The use of a drone is cost-effective and efficient," said Moletsane.

She also said when her team was looking at implementing the programme it was looking for something innovative that would keep up with current technological monitoring avenues in the construction industry.

The drone is housed at the DID’s nerve centre, at Lutsinga Infrastructure House.

DID MEC Jacob Mamabolo said the new intervention essentially combines human intelligence, business intelligence and now artificial intelligence to ensure that the entire value chain of project delivery is efficient and that projects are delivered on time, within cost and at the right quality.

• This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.