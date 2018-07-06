Features

LISTEN | How to tackle the challenges of being an up coming musician

06 July 2018 - 07:00 By KHANYANI LUHLONGWANE
Tiko Motabasindi aka Prime The Gifted an up and coming musician.
Image: Supplied.

Dreams drive the fire that burns inside us all, it takes a lot for one to go against the flow and chase what it is that fuels the fire, this week Thetha Nathi speak about what it takes to chase your dreams and what it takes to make it as an artist.

Tiko Motabasindi aka Prime The Gifted (26) is an up and coming musician who sits down and chats with us about his experiences and struggles trying to make his mark in the industry.

Youth think you have the keys, I’ll find a back door” Prime expresses his thoughts on the PAYOLA system some compilers use.

