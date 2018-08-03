Features

LISTEN | Is colourism adding to the silencing of dark skinned women?

03 August 2018 - 07:00 By KHANYANI LUHLONGWANE
Lethabo Rapoo, young photographer and creative director for Hunt For Melanin.
Lethabo Rapoo, young photographer and creative director for Hunt For Melanin.
Image: Khanyani Luhlongwane.

African queen, Nubian princess, dark dindi, indoni yamanzi are some of a few phrases used to describe beauty of the women who are dark skinned.

The growth of the internet and mainly social media has given more power to the prejudices we have that dark skinned women are not as beautiful yellow bones.

This week on Thetha Nathi we sit down with Lethabo Rapoo, 21, a young photographer and creative director for Hunt For Melanin, a social media movement that aims to breaking down the dark skinned and yellow bone stigma by showing and promoting the beauty of everything melanin.

With Women’s Day approaching, we decided to sit down and discuss some of the issues women are facing on a daily basis and how these things end up affecting the self esteem of the women whose voices are not taken seriously.

“We were never taught to express ourselves, especially when you’re from the hood because these things happen in the hood. Killings, women being abused, these things happen in the hood, we see it but nobody is doing anything about it,” says Rapoo as he shares his thoughts on the rise of gender based violence in our communities.

Listen to Thetha Nathi as we discuss some of the hard-hitting challenges women face on a day-to-day basis.

READ MORE

LISTEN | 'You can't imagine the heartbreak' - from public rejection to living the dream

'I did hard labour,' Anele Zondo says as she discusses the challenges and relationships that have ultimately resulted in her television success. ...
Features
22 days ago

LISTEN | How overcoming depression can lead to better career choices

Drug abuse amongst the youth has grown exponentially over the years, and the use of codeine aka syrup has become a phenomenon.
Features
15 days ago

LISTEN | This is what it takes to run a successful business before the age of 30

Siphesihle Losi the 26 year old is the managing director @ iLosi Events Management, she shares her journey as a young black female business owner and ...
Features
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 8 small business ideas: start with what you have Features
  2. Need funding for your small business? Here's what you need to know Features
  3. The importance of exit interviews Features
  4. Teaching exchange programme invites all to participate Features
  5. Meet the first person to represent South Africa at Miss Plus World Features

Latest Videos

Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa wins presidential election
Reds Mall hit by another robbery
X