Athletics SA's administrative bungling getting noticed abroad

With that sort of firepower an SA team should be gunning for podium finishes‚ but the said media man was obviously unfamiliar with the operational methods of the national federation here.

In 2015 ASA appointed a coach with limited experience to handle the relay at the world championships in Beijing‚ and the team dropped the baton at the first handover.

In 2016 ASA tried to assemble a squad too late into the season‚ by which time athletes were deep into their training and racing schedules‚ and they were unable to qualify a team for the Rio Olympics.

This year they scheduled the national championships on the same weekend as the World Relays in Bahamas‚ a qualifying event in London.