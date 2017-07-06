Sport

Athletics SA's administrative bungling getting noticed abroad

06 July 2017 - 13:30 By David Isaacson
Usain Bolt of Jamaica (R) chats with Wayde Van Niekerk of South Africa during a training session in Kingston, on June 8, 2017.
Usain Bolt of Jamaica (R) chats with Wayde Van Niekerk of South Africa during a training session in Kingston, on June 8, 2017.
Image: Jewel SAMAD / AFP

Athletics South Africa’s bungling at home is getting noticed abroad‚ although it was poor Wayde van Niekerk who had to field a question about why the nation had not qualified a men’s 4x100m relay team for the world championships in London.

A journalist at the Diamond League press conference in Lausanne on Wednesday asked Van Niekerk to explain how SA had no relay squad despite having five 100m runners between 9.9sec and 10.10.

That’s a good question indeed.

Wayde van Niekerk prepares for his first international 400m of the year

WAYDE van Niekerk would love to take the sprint baton from Usain Bolt‚ but for now he’s happy being the Jamaican’s “hype man”.
Sport
23 hours ago

With that sort of firepower an SA team should be gunning for podium finishes‚ but the said media man was obviously unfamiliar with the operational methods of the national federation here.

In 2015 ASA appointed a coach with limited experience to handle the relay at the world championships in Beijing‚ and the team dropped the baton at the first handover.

In 2016 ASA tried to assemble a squad too late into the season‚ by which time athletes were deep into their training and racing schedules‚ and they were unable to qualify a team for the Rio Olympics.

This year they scheduled the national championships on the same weekend as the World Relays in Bahamas‚ a qualifying event in London.

Seventeen SA athletes in the twilight zone

They don't know if they will be picked for world championships
Sport
4 days ago

ASA wanted the top athletes to do the relays‚ but the athletes opted to compete at the SA competition using the hashtag #FillUpPotch.

To date‚ the top sprinters have not been free at the same time to run in the same relay qualification efforts.

Co-ordinating the relay is an administration task‚ but yesterday the question was thrown at Van Niekerk.

“How do I explain that?” the Olympic 400m champion initially responded.

“I guess we as a country haven’t had the opportunities that we’d like and I think we just need to find a way to gel and find some chemistry and get to know each others’ schedules …

Usain Bolt totally envisages Wayde van Niekerk's world

Record-setting Wayde van Niekerk could be the athlete to take over track and field from Usain Bolt, according to the Jamaican sprint star himself.
Sport
7 days ago

“There’s been too many clashes to when we can run as a team together because obviously it’s an individual sport and everyone is really focused on qualifying and getting themselves in the major competitions.

“But it’s really out of my control.”

Many athletes are still trying to qualify for London before the window closes on July 23.

But that task is more difficult for South African track and field competitors because ASA is imposing qualifying criteria tougher than those stipulated by the IAAF‚ the world governing body for the sport.

So far 19 athletes have met ASA’s standards‚ but another 17 are in no man’s land‚ having attained the IAAF criteria‚ meaning they must still battle for selection instead of priming themselves for London.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. What happened to the 12 men who played for Bafana in that first game 25 years ... Soccer
  2. AmaZulu's bid to buy their way back to the PSL approved by the PSL Soccer
  3. Look who's back‚ Philander tells Lord's in first Test against England Cricket
  4. 'We don’t want to be a club who sign players because they are free,' Pitso ... Soccer
  5. Doctor Khumalo remembers the night Bafana were born 25 years ago Soccer

Latest Videos

Malema: 'They’re saying the cake is too big‚ we can loot together.'
Malema: ’We need to share the land and wealth.’

Related articles

  1. IAAF ammo for sex war Sport
  2. Testosterone a 'significant' boost for women athletes Sport
  3. The difference between masterbation & 'misses'bation Health & Sex
  4. Seventeen SA athletes in the twilight zone Sport
  5. Another round of questions: the growing thirst for pub quizzes News
  6. Wonderful Wayde: SA star breaks 300m record Sport
  7. Coleman for sprint mantle Sport
  8. Camille Herron doesn't know how to quit Sport
  9. Sascoc is accused of vote rigging Sport
  10. FIFA 'in contact' with Qatar over 2022 World Cup Soccer
  11. Success is no guarantee of financial security, says Van der Burgh Sport
  12. More Olympic gold for Semenya as Savinova stripped of 800m medal for doping Sport
  13. Beijing Olympic champion Harper-Nelson gets three-month doping ban Sport
  14. Russia banned from London World Championships: IAAF Sport