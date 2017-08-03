Lions name unchanged team for Saturday’s Super Rugby final against the Crusaders
03 August 2017 - 14:01
The Lions have named an unchanged team for Saturday’s Super Rugby final against the Crusaders at Ellis Park.
Coach Johan Ackermann‚ in his last game in charge‚ retained the same 23 players that did duty against the Hurricanes in the semifinals.
Lions:
15 Andries Coetzee‚ 14 Ruan Combrinck‚ 13 Lionel Mapoe‚ 12 Harold Vorster‚ 11 Courtnall Skosan‚ 10 Elton Jantjies‚ 9 Ross Cronje‚ 8 Ruan Ackermann‚ 7 Kwagga Smith‚ 6 Jaco Kriel (captain)‚ 5 Franco Mostert‚ 4 Andries Ferreira‚ 3 Ruan Dreyer‚ 2 Malcolm Marx‚ 1 Jacques van Rooyen
Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe‚ 17 Corne Fourie‚ 18 Johannes Jonker‚ 19 Lourens Erasmus‚ 20 Cyle Brink‚ 21 Faf de Klerk‚ 22 Rohan Janse van Rensburg‚ 23 Sylvian Mahuza
- TimesLIVE
Website launch special All Sunday Times articles
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP