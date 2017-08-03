Sport

Lions name unchanged team for Saturday’s Super Rugby final against the Crusaders

03 August 2017 - 14:01 By Liam Del Carme
Lions's head coach Johan Ackermann (R) and captain Jaco Kriel during the Emirates Lions team announcement at Emirates Airline Park on July 27, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Lions have named an unchanged team for Saturday’s Super Rugby final against the Crusaders at Ellis Park.

Coach Johan Ackermann‚ in his last game in charge‚ retained the same 23 players that did duty against the Hurricanes in the semifinals.

Lions:

15 Andries Coetzee‚ 14 Ruan Combrinck‚ 13 Lionel Mapoe‚ 12 Harold Vorster‚ 11 Courtnall Skosan‚ 10 Elton Jantjies‚ 9 Ross Cronje‚ 8 Ruan Ackermann‚ 7 Kwagga Smith‚ 6 Jaco Kriel (captain)‚ 5 Franco Mostert‚ 4 Andries Ferreira‚ 3 Ruan Dreyer‚ 2 Malcolm Marx‚ 1 Jacques van Rooyen

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe‚ 17 Corne Fourie‚ 18 Johannes Jonker‚ 19 Lourens Erasmus‚ 20 Cyle Brink‚ 21 Faf de Klerk‚ 22 Rohan Janse van Rensburg‚ 23 Sylvian Mahuza 

- TimesLIVE

