Having all but secured Paris hosting rights for the 2024 Olympics‚ France are now pulling out all the stops to stage the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

They are trying to dazzle World Rugby with their significant financial muscle and have secured two guarantees totaling more than R6.2 billion‚ well in excess of what the game's governing body has set as a prerequisite.

The first guarantee‚ as assured by their government‚ totals R2.6 billion for the right to organize the tournament.

The organizers stress that it doesn't come out of any public finance budget and that they would not be required to make any early payments.

They claim the tournament fee will be more than adequately covered by projected revenue of R7.49 billion.