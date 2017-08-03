Rugby

SA's rivals France pulling out all the stops to stage 2023 Rugby World Cup

03 August 2017 - 10:18 By Liam Del Carme
Manager of France Candidacy Claude Atcher gives a press conference in Paris regarding the candidacy of France for the organisation of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, on February 9, 2017.
Manager of France Candidacy Claude Atcher gives a press conference in Paris regarding the candidacy of France for the organisation of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, on February 9, 2017.
Image: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

Having all but secured Paris hosting rights for the 2024 Olympics‚ France are now pulling out all the stops to stage the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

They are trying to dazzle World Rugby with their significant financial muscle and have secured two guarantees totaling more than R6.2 billion‚ well in excess of what the game's governing body has set as a prerequisite.

The first guarantee‚ as assured by their government‚ totals R2.6 billion for the right to organize the tournament.

The organizers stress that it doesn't come out of any public finance budget and that they would not be required to make any early payments.

They claim the tournament fee will be more than adequately covered by projected revenue of R7.49 billion.

De Klerk admits his emotions have already started building up ahead of big day

His job has changed slightly‚ but Faf de Klerk has entirely warmed to the task of stepping off the bench and upping the ante.
Sport
19 hours ago

Ticket sales alone‚ they forecast‚ will rake in R5.86 billion.

The second guarantee has been provided by a private bank which will cover the tournament hosting fees which totals R3.7 billion.

“These two commitments lend even greater credence to the bid put forth by France‚ which presents the most attractive and secure economic offer‚ to the benefit world rugby‚” said Claude Atcher‚ director of the #FRANCE2023 bid.

Bid organizers say these financial commitments gives World Rugby “firm‚ unconditional and irrevocable financial guarantees.”

When their bid book was presented to World Rugby at the end of May‚ SA Rugby said in a press release that hosting the 2023 World Cup would inject R27.2 billion into the local economy.

SA Rugby to appeal order to reinstate former referees manager Andre Watson

SA Rugby has applied for leave to appeal the Labour Court's order for them to reinstate former referees manager Andre Watson.
Sport
20 hours ago

They then also indicated that the bid was made up of 827-pages and that it weighed 8.2kg but there was no mention of what they'd pay World Rugby.

Ireland‚ who are yet to host the event‚ are also in the running but their ability to sell tickets are limited compared to that of South Africa and France.

Attempts to speak to SA Rugby president Mark Alexander were unsuccessful.

With just over 100 days to go before World Rugby announces their preferred host country‚ the South African government will later on Thursday make an announcement regarding the bid.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs' reject given an opportunity to reignite his ailing career at ... Soccer
  2. SA's rivals France pulling out all the stops to stage 2023 Rugby World Cup Rugby
  3. LaShawn Merritt unfazed by Wayde's 400m dominance Sport
  4. The 2017 London World Championships: All the numbers you need to know Sport
  5. Basketball stars promise an exciting day at the Dome Sport

Latest Videos

BLF denied entry to ‘The Gathering’
Tributes pour in for Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela

Related articles

  1. Setbacks build staying power Rugby
  2. SA Rugby in new bid to stop Watson's return Rugby
  3. De Klerk wants to go out on a high Rugby
  4. De Klerk admits his emotions have already started building up ahead of big day Rugby
  5. SA Rugby to appeal order to reinstate former referees manager Andre Watson Rugby
  6. Lions go for the jugular Rugby
  7. Cheetahs, Kings start new Pro 14 journey Rugby
  8. Lions vs Crusaders Super Rugby final is bigger than an All Blacks game‚ says ... Rugby
  9. List of Crusaders play-off bomb-outs of the past 10 seasons in SA alongside ... Rugby
  10. What is it that Mo'unga brings to the plate that will ask questions of ... Rugby
X