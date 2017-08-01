Rugby

Lions vs Crusaders Super Rugby final is bigger than an All Blacks game‚ says Rudolf Straeuli

01 August 2017 - 16:52 By Liam Del Carme
A file photo of New Zealand's Crusaders' Richard Mo'unga (L) vying for the ball with South Africa's Emirates Lions' Faf de Klerk during the Rugby Super 18 quarter-final clash between South Africa's Emirates Lions and New Zealand's Crusaders at the Ellis Park rugby stadium in Johannesburg on July 23, 2016.
Image: Christian KOTZE / AFP

“It's bigger than an All Blacks game‚” said Lions chief executive Rudolf Straeuli about Saturday's Super Rugby final between the Lions and the Crusaders at Ellis Park.

Straeuli confirmed that the 61 500 sell out crowd is a Super Rugby record for the ground surpassing the 50 000 supporters who attended last season's semi-final against the Highlanders.

Saturday's crowd will by extension also be a South African record for a Super Rugby match.

The ground was also sold out for the Super10 final in 1993‚ the precursor to Super Rugby which launched in 1996.

Drawing a large crowd does‚ however‚ present logistical challenges.

List of Crusaders play-off bomb-outs of the past 10 seasons in SA alongside their sole success

Like most successful teams‚ the Crusaders have had many bites at the championship cherry.
Sport
4 hours ago

“This is the first time in my time here that the ground has been sold out on a Monday. It's bigger than an All Blacks Test‚” Straeuli told TimesLIVE.

“With a crowd like that we'll have to get in extra security.

"People must also try and come early.

"They must beat the traffic. We don't want a late rush and we can't have a repeat of what happened at FNB Stadium.”

Very few travelling Crusaders fans (no‚ not those from Cape Town) will make the trip however.

The New Zealand government last year introduced visa requirements for South African travellers and the South African government‚ in a tit-for-tat move‚ has done the same.

Very few Crusaders fans would have been in possession of a South African visa once it became clear the final was going to be hosted in Johannesburg.

Naturally the Lions are thrilled to have the 'Full House' signs go up early in the week and it also gives outgoing coach Johan Ackermann his departing wish.

South Africa's Jaco Peyper gets Super Rugby nod despite 'neutral' call

South Africa's Jaco Peyper was Tuesday named as referee for the Super Rugby final as officials shrugged off calls for a neutral whistle-blower and a ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Ackermann said after his team beat the Hurricanes in the semifinal that he hoped the ground would be packed to capacity for his last match before he takes up the coaching reins at Gloucester.

“It will be very similar‚” he said about his emotions this week.

“When I thought about it and when I wished the players well for the semifinal‚ I knew time was running out for me.

"I think back of 2013‚ 2014‚ 2015 and where we came from and to where we are now. That makes it special.

“There are a lot of people to thank.

"My whole management team‚ the people behind the scenes who cut the grass‚ the administrative personnel‚ these are people and memories I have every time I drive in here.

Pro14 formally welcomes Cheetahs and Kings

After weeks of speculation‚ the Cheetahs and the Southern Kings have formally been confirmed as participants in the Guinness Pro 14 after the Celtic ...
Sport
5 hours ago

“We aren't holy but we want to praise the Lord for what he's done. That promise and the path we walked since then.

“Also every player's contribution‚ those who came and left. Those emotions go through me. The biggest thing for me is my family who have walked this journey with me‚ the highlights and the disappointments.

"They live through all the emotions. Now we have one game left and I can sit back‚ take it in and appreciate it. It will be a big day and it is a honour‚ even more so at home.”

- TimesLIVE

