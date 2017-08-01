“This is the first time in my time here that the ground has been sold out on a Monday. It's bigger than an All Blacks Test‚” Straeuli told TimesLIVE.

“With a crowd like that we'll have to get in extra security.

"People must also try and come early.

"They must beat the traffic. We don't want a late rush and we can't have a repeat of what happened at FNB Stadium.”

Very few travelling Crusaders fans (no‚ not those from Cape Town) will make the trip however.

The New Zealand government last year introduced visa requirements for South African travellers and the South African government‚ in a tit-for-tat move‚ has done the same.

Very few Crusaders fans would have been in possession of a South African visa once it became clear the final was going to be hosted in Johannesburg.

Naturally the Lions are thrilled to have the 'Full House' signs go up early in the week and it also gives outgoing coach Johan Ackermann his departing wish.