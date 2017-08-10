When Ernie Els played his first major‚ The Open at Royal Troon in 1989‚ the Berlin Wall still stood‚ Mili Vanilli were conning the music world and Apartheid was mercifully in its death throes.

Nearly three decades on and Els‚ 47‚ will play his 100th major at the US PGA Championships at Quail Hollow Club starting on Thursday.

South Africa’s most popular and famous golfer of the last 28 years‚ Els will join 12 others who have achieved the milestone from Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player‚ to Nick Faldo.

And Els won’t be alone as he shares his milestone with long-time rival Phil Mickelson‚ who also brings up his century at Quail Hollow.

The pair have a long history going back to 1984 when they competed at the World Junior Championships where Els prevailed.

In 2004 it was Mickelson who birdied the 72nd hole at Augusta‚ with a curling 12-foot putt to win the Masters by a stroke from Els.

It was the American left-hander’s first major in his 47th start at one of the big four‚ but he has never forgotten the sight of Els when they competed in 1984 as two skinny teenagers.