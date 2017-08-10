Ernie Els joins elite company to play in his 100th major at the US PGA Championships
When Ernie Els played his first major‚ The Open at Royal Troon in 1989‚ the Berlin Wall still stood‚ Mili Vanilli were conning the music world and Apartheid was mercifully in its death throes.
Nearly three decades on and Els‚ 47‚ will play his 100th major at the US PGA Championships at Quail Hollow Club starting on Thursday.
South Africa’s most popular and famous golfer of the last 28 years‚ Els will join 12 others who have achieved the milestone from Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player‚ to Nick Faldo.
And Els won’t be alone as he shares his milestone with long-time rival Phil Mickelson‚ who also brings up his century at Quail Hollow.
The pair have a long history going back to 1984 when they competed at the World Junior Championships where Els prevailed.
In 2004 it was Mickelson who birdied the 72nd hole at Augusta‚ with a curling 12-foot putt to win the Masters by a stroke from Els.
It was the American left-hander’s first major in his 47th start at one of the big four‚ but he has never forgotten the sight of Els when they competed in 1984 as two skinny teenagers.
“I remember that final round‚” Mickelson‚ seated next to Els‚ said on Tuesday at Quail Hollow Club.
“I remember a shot you hit in the final round on No 3.
"It was a par five‚ and you had it about 30 yards short of the green and you hit this little skipping‚ spinning wedge shot that checked up about a foot from the hole. And that’s when I knew you were going to be a good player.”
And what a player Els has been.
He won the 1994 US Open in only his eighth major start and claimed the US Open again in 1997. He added the 2002 Open at Muirfield and followed that with a stunning 2012 Open triumph at Royal Lytham.
In 99 previous majors‚ Els has won four‚ which highlights just how difficult winning one of golf’s big tournaments is.
Els’ prime years also overlapped with the phenomenal rise of Tiger Woods‚ which also cost Els a shot at several more majors while losing the 2004 Open play-off to journeyman Todd Hamilton must rank as his most disappointing major defeat.
“When Tiger came in ’97‚ and won the Masters in the way he did‚ you know‚ that kind of threw me off a little bit‚” Els admitted.
“I thought I was really one of the top players‚ which I was‚ but that was a pretty special display of golf.
“I had quite a few run-ins with him in majors. It wasn’t really very close‚ but I finished second to him many times.
"Personally‚ I could have obviously won a couple more.”
But through it all Els has enjoyed the competition and the sensation of being in the hunt at the biggest of all tournaments.
“[The biggest thrill] is just to be able to compete and to be able to be in contention‚” Els said.
“I can’t tell you the feeling that gives us as players to have a chance to actually be able to win one of these events.
“You know‚ obviously‚ Phil has had a great time winning five. I’ve won four.
"But we’ve been in the hunt‚ so to speak‚ many‚ many other times and it didn’t quite come off. But you know‚ it’s a hell of a thrill.
“It’s what we play for‚ what we practice for; and you want to pull off great shots in the bigger stage.
"So ’94‚ ’97 was obviously a great time for me. I was very young‚ so I kind of got the monkey off my back‚ so to speak‚ early on.
"Obviously it took Phil a while‚ but when he did get it off his back‚ he won multiple times. Yeah‚ but it’s a wonderful feeling to be in contention.”
Els also had to contend with off-course issues in his life such as son Ben’s autism. Els and his wife Liesel have spent countless hours raising funds through his ‘Els for Autism’ charity.
Mickelson was effusive when praising Els when asked what he thought about Els’ career.
“I think about what he’s done for Els for Autism‚” Mickelson said.
“I think that’s the legacy he’s leaving where he’s changing the lives and impacting a lot of lives that go through autism.
"His facility that he built is just astounding. I think that’s kind of the legacy that I see when I think of Ernie Els.
“As far as a player‚ obviously he’s got the sweetest‚ smoothest‚ most beautiful‚ aesthetically pleasing golf swing you could ever imagine. It was a pleasure to watch. It was tough to emulate.”
100 Majors Club 1. Jack Nicklaus – 164 majors 2. Gary Player – 150 majors 3. Tom Watson – 145 majors 4. Arnold Palmer – 142 majors 5. Raymond Floyd – 127 majors 6. Sam Snead – 119 majors 7. Ben Crenshaw – 118 majors 8. Gene Sarazen – 112 majors 9. Tom Kite – 109 majors 10. Mark O’Meara – 109 majors 11. Bernhard Langer – 104 majors 12. Sir Nick Faldo – 100 majors 13. Ernie Els – 100 majors 14. Phil Mickelson – 100 majors
- TimesLIVE
