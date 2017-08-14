South Africans are still stewing over a UK columnist who “trolled” gold medalist Caster Semenya.

Semenya won a gold medal in the 800m at the IAAF World Championships in London – her third victory at the global event.

The win saw South Africans rally with renewed vigour against columnist Katie Hopkins who‚ in an article in the Mail Online on Friday‚ questioned the gender of Semenya.

Hopkins then became embroiled in a heated debate on Twitter‚ defending her views.

South Africans were having none of it and some resorted to reporting Hopkins for hate speech and gender discrimination. Hopkins rebuffed the fierce criticism.

“Please do report me for gender discrimination‚ sir. I think you are on to something‚” she replied in one tweet.

Radio talk show host Eusebius McKaiser called Hopkins a “troll” and posted a picture of a victorious Semenya‚ adding: “Take THAT!”