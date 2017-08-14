Caster fans in twar with UK columnist 'troll'
South Africans are still stewing over a UK columnist who “trolled” gold medalist Caster Semenya.
Semenya won a gold medal in the 800m at the IAAF World Championships in London – her third victory at the global event.
The win saw South Africans rally with renewed vigour against columnist Katie Hopkins who‚ in an article in the Mail Online on Friday‚ questioned the gender of Semenya.
Hopkins then became embroiled in a heated debate on Twitter‚ defending her views.
South Africans were having none of it and some resorted to reporting Hopkins for hate speech and gender discrimination. Hopkins rebuffed the fierce criticism.
“Please do report me for gender discrimination‚ sir. I think you are on to something‚” she replied in one tweet.
Radio talk show host Eusebius McKaiser called Hopkins a “troll” and posted a picture of a victorious Semenya‚ adding: “Take THAT!”
Congratulations to #CasterSemenya - Takes real balls to run like that. pic.twitter.com/Qjd6pJhjJq— Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) August 13, 2017
“Congratulations to #CasterSemenya - Takes real balls to run like that‚” was her response.
@Rembu_Ree reminded the columnist‚ “The fastest WOMAN in the world is a Black South African!... And there is NOTHING you can do about it except bark!!”
@KTHopkins The fastest WOMAN in the world is a Black South African!... And there is NOTHING you can do about it except bark!! #CasterSemenya— Rembuluwani (@Rembu_Ree) August 13, 2017
Nomboniso Gasa said‚ “You can spew as much homophobic garbage as you wish but you won’t hurt @caster800m”
“It's testosterone advantage I am politely querying‚” replied Hopkins.
Wrong label ma'am. I am delighted with #CasterSemenya sexuality. Thrilled even. It's testosterone advantage I am politely querying. pic.twitter.com/cGGONHyHxY— Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) August 12, 2017
@KeengMorena was one of the many who shared their joy at the win by Semenya.
#CasterSemenya I am proud! Haters will continue to look for fault. pic.twitter.com/0Mk1CEVq2o— The Son of the Soil (@KeengMorena) August 14, 2017
Nosipho Malangabi pulled no punches with this tweet:
Hey @KTHopkins #CasterSemenya pic.twitter.com/cQGu9gfgZX— Nosipho Malangabi🌞 (@sunshinekaboff) August 13, 2017
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP