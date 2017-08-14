Sport

Caster fans in twar with UK columnist 'troll'

14 August 2017 - 09:10 By Timeslive
Caster Semenya celebrates winning gold in the women’s 800m final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in London last night.
Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

South Africans are still stewing over a UK columnist who “trolled” gold medalist Caster Semenya.

Semenya won a gold medal in the 800m at the IAAF World Championships in London – her third victory at the global event.

The win saw South Africans rally with renewed vigour against columnist Katie Hopkins who‚ in an article in the Mail Online on Friday‚ questioned the gender of Semenya.

Hopkins then became embroiled in a heated debate on Twitter‚ defending her views.

South Africans were having none of it and some resorted to reporting Hopkins for hate speech and gender discrimination. Hopkins rebuffed the fierce criticism.

“Please do report me for gender discrimination‚ sir. I think you are on to something‚” she replied in one tweet.

Radio talk show host Eusebius McKaiser called Hopkins a “troll” and posted a picture of a victorious Semenya‚ adding: “Take THAT!”

“Congratulations to #CasterSemenya - Takes real balls to run like that‚” was her response.

@Rembu_Ree reminded the columnist‚ “The fastest WOMAN in the world is a Black South African!... And there is NOTHING you can do about it except bark!!”

Nomboniso Gasa said‚ “You can spew as much homophobic garbage as you wish but you won’t hurt @caster800m”

“It's testosterone advantage I am politely querying‚” replied Hopkins.

@KeengMorena was one of the many who shared their joy at the win by Semenya.

Nosipho Malangabi pulled no punches with this tweet: 

