Sport

Federer's pullout from Cincinnati hands number one spot to Nadal

15 August 2017 - 17:02 By Reuters
Spain's Rafael Nadal poses by a poster reading
Spain's Rafael Nadal poses by a poster reading "Ten It's Rafa", refering to his tenth win at the French Tennis Open, during a promotional event at the Nike Store on the Champs-Elysees avenue on June 12, 2017 in Paris, a day after he won the men's Roland Garros 2017 French Open.
Image: Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

Roger Federer has pulled out of the Cincinnati Open with a back injury, meaning Rafa Nadal will return next week as the world number one for the first time since 2014.

Federer, who has won the Ohio warm-up tournament for the U.S. Open on seven occasions, said he had picked up the injury in Montreal, where he lost to Germany's Alexander Zverev in the final.

"I am very sorry to pull out of the Western and Southern Open as I always enjoy playing here," Federer said in a statement issued by the tournament.

"Cincinnati has some of the best fans in the world and I am sorry I will miss them. Unfortunately, I tweaked my back in Montreal and I need to rest this week."

Tournament of the mind

One of the most memorable quotes I've ever heard being uttered by a sportsman came from tennis icon Venus Williams during her inspiring run at the ...
Ideas
13 days ago

Federer's withdrawal assures that Nadal will be top of the rankings when they are issued on Aug. 21. The Spaniard will be back in the top spot for the first time since July 6, 2014.

Nadal will take the number one position from Briton Andy Murray, who previously announced he would not play in Cincinnati due to a hip injury.

Nadal, who has won one grand slam and two Masters 1000 titles in 2017, was upset by 18-year-old Canadian Denis Shapovalov at the Rogers Cup last week. 

