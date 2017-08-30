Women's game in good shape despite Sharapova upset of Halep

For all the clamour surrounding the successful return of Maria Sharapova to grand slam action at the US Open on Monday, one question lingered in the night air.

Not whether Sharapova deserved the wildcard she received into the event, having served a 15-month doping ban.

But rather, what does it say about the state of the women’s game that someone who has not played a grand slam match for 19 months can come back and beat the world No. 2?

It is a criticism often aimed at women's tennis, especially when contrasted with the men's game, which has been dominated by the same four players over the past decade.

"How can Roger (Federer) come back from time away and win everything?," Patrick Mouratoglou, the coach of Serena Williams, told Reuters.

"I heard a lot of this kind of criticism, because a lot of people don’t like women’s tennis, so they try to attack through any opportunities they have.