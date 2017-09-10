Oosthuizen's breakthrough international season comes to sad end after breaking his arm in Perth
Coenie Oosthuizen's breakthrough international season came to a sad end on Saturday as the Sharks tighthead prop suffered a broken arm in the 23-all draw against the Wallabies at the nib Stadium.
While it wasn't clear at which juncture of the game Oosthuizen broke his arm‚ Oosthuizen came back on the field late in the game after Trevor Nyakane had to come off with a cut to the face.
Coach Allister Coetzee said Nyakane's facial injury was not serious but Stormers prop Wilco Louw has been flown in to replace Oosthuizen.
He will be joining the squad in Auckland on Monday as they prepare for their Rugby Championship test against the All Blacks at the North Harbour Stadium in Albany.
Coetzee is not short on prop depth as Nyakane scrummed well before he was substituted and Ruan Dreyer has acquitted himself well with the Lions this season.
However‚ the All Blacks will pose a far greater scrumming threat as compared to the meek Australians‚ who were saved by Glen Jackson's benevolent officiating on more than one occasion in the first half.
The screw was tightened in the second half and Jackson was forced to award scrum penalties to the Boks.
Impartial Welsh match official Nigel Owens will be taking charge of the game‚ where he will be assisted by Australia's Angus Gardner and England's Matthew Carley.
The Welshman is known for his clear breakdown and scrumming interpretations‚ while Jackson was found wanting in the latter department.
Jackson though was fair with his breakdown interpretations and allowed the dominant Boks leeway at the rucks.
Coetzee was happy with how his charges went about the scrum but said the focus this past week has always been on Australia.
“Our mindset was completely different and we didn't think about the All Blacks while we had to play the Wallabies‚" he said.
"Our focus was on the Wallabies and we needed to get over this one. It's time to focus on the next one and that's going to be a hell of a battle.
"The All Blacks are still the best side in international rugby.
"However‚ Argentina showed that when you're accurate and apply pressure in all areas of the game‚ you can take them on.
“Since the start of the season‚ the set-pieces were something we needed to improve on.
"The French had a good scrumming pack and we did well against France and we continued into the tests against Argentina.
"They are also renowned for their scrummaging.
"We couldn't get our rhythm going because of the early calls.
"We were dominant and I was pleased to see that.” - TimesLIVE
