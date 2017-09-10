Coenie Oosthuizen's breakthrough international season came to a sad end on Saturday as the Sharks tighthead prop suffered a broken arm in the 23-all draw against the Wallabies at the nib Stadium.

While it wasn't clear at which juncture of the game Oosthuizen broke his arm‚ Oosthuizen came back on the field late in the game after Trevor Nyakane had to come off with a cut to the face.

Coach Allister Coetzee said Nyakane's facial injury was not serious but Stormers prop Wilco Louw has been flown in to replace Oosthuizen.

He will be joining the squad in Auckland on Monday as they prepare for their Rugby Championship test against the All Blacks at the North Harbour Stadium in Albany.

Coetzee is not short on prop depth as Nyakane scrummed well before he was substituted and Ruan Dreyer has acquitted himself well with the Lions this season.

However‚ the All Blacks will pose a far greater scrumming threat as compared to the meek Australians‚ who were saved by Glen Jackson's benevolent officiating on more than one occasion in the first half.

The screw was tightened in the second half and Jackson was forced to award scrum penalties to the Boks.