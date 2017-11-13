Long jumper Luvo Manyonga will go to the IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham‚ England‚ in March next year beaming with confidence after winning big at the SA Sport Awards on Sunday evening.

Manyonga walked away with the Sports Star of the Year gong at a ceremony held at Emperor's Palace in Kempton Park‚ east of Johannesburg.

The Mbokweni township-born Manyonga also won the Sportsman of the Year award ahead of Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos and Kagiso Rabada.

Caster Semenya walked away with the Sportswoman of the Year award.

Manyonga won gold in the men's long jump at the World Championships in London in August to add to his silver medal he won at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The 25-year-old says he has already started training in preparation for what will be his maiden Indoor event at the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham from March 1 to 4.

“At the moment I’ve just started training so I’m still focusing on my training first‚” said the elated Manyonga after winning his awards.

“But to just give you the highlight I just want to make the one step on top of what I was doing this year. I just don't want to lose this one thing that I want to do."

Manyonga confirmed last month that he had cut ties with the University of Pretoria where he has been based for the last two years‚ opting for a move to Port Elizabeth in order to be closer to his family.

“It's been great (training in Port Elizabeth)‚ the people of Port Elizabeth are very friendly people.

"Training is going great‚ I’ve just started now to loosen up everything (the muscles).”

Manyonga will also look forward to the Commonwealth Games in early April.

There is also the Diamond League circuit to come next year‚ the inter-continentals and the African Championships.

“For next year I have so many major competitions and I just want to take one at a time.”