Wayde van Niekerk named as finalist for world male athlete of the year award

Wayde van Niekerk has been named as one of the finalists for the IAAF’s world male athlete of the year award.

He will be up against distance star Mo Farah of Britain and Qatar’s mercurial high-jumper Mutaz Barshim.

There was no room for SA’s long-jumper Luvo Manyonga and Caster Semenya who were in the initial 10 nominees for the men’s and women’s awards which will be announced in Monaco on November 24.