Chad le Clos up against world's best in bid for Commonwealth Games glory

He qualified in the morning heats to set up a mouthwatering clash against the Olympic 400m and 100m champions‚ Australians Mack Horton and Kyle Chalmers.

Also in the mix are Englishman James Guy‚ the 2015 world champion in this event‚ and Scotland’s Duncan Scott‚ who swam the fastest of the morning heats at 1min 46.62sec.

The five heavyweights boast 12 Olympic medals and 18 world championship gongs between them.

There will be casualties; most will be toast in Gold Coast.

Le Clos will race the 200m 19 minutes after the 50m butterfly final and then do the 4x100m freestyle relay at the end of the evening — his first three medal shots in his bid for seven medals at this gala to push his career tally to 19 and become the most decorated Games medallist of all time.