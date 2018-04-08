New breaststroke queen Tatjana Schoenmaker could help make it rain gold for Team South Africa on Monday as she bids for her second Commonwealth Games crown.

The 20-year-old Tuks student‚ the 200m champion‚ clocked 1min 06.65sec in the 100m breaststroke semifinals on Sunday night to take pole position in that race.

Schoenmaker will probably be one of SA’s two best golden bets on the day‚ Chad Le Clos being the other in the 100m butterfly (1.59pm SA time on Monday).

His 52.56 was fourth quickest in the 100m ’fly semifinals‚ behind Australians Grant Irvine (51.87) and David Morgan (52.48) and England’s James Guy (52.34)‚ but the final will be a different story.