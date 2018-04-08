Sport

SA bowler Piketh wins bronze once again at Commonwealth Games

08 April 2018 - 11:57 By David Isaacson
Image: REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

Colleen Piketh picked up South Africa’s first lawn bowls medal of the Commonwealth Games on Sunday‚ taking the same women’s singles bronze that she won four years ago.

And there will either a gold or a silver coming to the women’s four on Monday.

Piketh was unable to get past New Zealand’s defending champion Jo Edwards in their semifinal earlier in the day‚ doing down 17-21.

Edwards‚ a former two-time world champion in the pairs‚ shared a bronze medal at the last world championships.

Piketh’s opponent in the play-off for third spot was the Canadian who had shared Edwards’s bronze‚ Kelly McKerihen of Canada.

But this time Piketh made no mistake‚ winning 21-17.

Elma Davis‚ Esme Kruger‚ Nicolene Neal and Johanna Snyman beat Malta 14-8 in their semifinal at the Broadbeach club on Sunday afternoon.

From 1-2 down in the third end‚ they took control over the next five ends to enjoy an 8-2 lead that they never relinquished‚ although it was reduced to 9-7 at one stage.

But they face a tough ask in the final on Monday‚ taking on Australia’s reigning world champions Natasha Scott‚ Kelsey Cottrell‚ Carla Krizanic and Rebecca van Asch‚ who have through this competition unbeaten so far.

They play at 4.15am (SA time) on Monday.

Bowls has been SA’s richest Games sport outside of athletics and swimming since readmission.

