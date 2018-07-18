South Africa’s Brandon Stone had to cancel a tour of some of Scotland’s finest whisky distilleries because of the small matter of playing in the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie this week.

Stone‚ 25‚ is riding a wave of positivity as he heads in to only his third Open Championship after winning the Scottish Open in spectacular style last week‚ which earned him entry to the Open.

“We were actually planning on going to Scotland for a whisky tour‚ to be honest‚” Stone said after winning the Scottish Open by two strokes at Gullane Golf Club last week.

“We were planning on returning our rental car‚ renting a little small job and driving all the way to Islay to do a few of the distilleries on that side‚ but instead I'll be playing Carnoustie.”