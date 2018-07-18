South Africa

Grade 10 pupil shot dead at Northern Cape school

18 July 2018 - 17:16 By Nico Gous
Northern Cape education spokesman Geoffrey van der Merwe said the department was in shock after the learner died on Wednesday.
Image: 123RF/Roger Lamkin. File photo

A Grade 10 pupil has been shot and killed at a school in the Northern Cape.

Northern Cape education spokesman Geoffrey van der Merwe said the department was in shock after the learner‚ from Makgolokwe Middle School in Kuruman‚ died on Wednesday.

“It is still unclear what exactly transpired or triggered the incident. The perpetrator handed himself over to the police‚” he said.

Van Der Merwe said the department was offering counselling to teachers and learners.

“This incident occurred during school hours and on the premises. We encourage anyone with information to come forward and assist the police with their investigation.”

