Francesco Molinari wins Open to become Italy's first major champion

Francesco Molinari became Italy's first major champion after firing a closing two-under-par 69 to win the British Open at Carnoustie on Sunday.

The 35-year-old from Turin underlined his status as the hottest player in world golf by finishing with an eight-under total of 276.

Molinari, playing alongside former world number one Tiger Woods in the final round, produced a joyful first-pump and hugged his caddie after holing a five-foot birdie putt at the 18th hole.

It was the Italian's third victory in five starts. He also ended as runner-up in the other two tournaments.