Caster Semenya’s golden upgrades for the 2012 London Olympics and 2011 world championships have scored her two unique spots in South African sports history.

Semenya‚ the 2016 Rio Games 800m champion‚ had finished second in the 800m behind Maria Savinova at the 2011 championships in Daegu‚ South Korea‚ and the Olympics the following year.

But after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland recently dismissed the Russian’s appeal against her disqualification for doping‚ the middle-distance star has officially been awarded the gold medals.

That means Semenya becomes the first South African to win golds at two consecutive Olympics‚ and she nudges Wayde van Niekerk off the mantle as South Africa’s first reigning world champion to win an Olympic title.

Until Semenya‚ no South African had won consecutive Olympic golds.

In Rio‚ Cameron van der Burgh‚ Chad Le Clos and rowers James Thompson and John Smith all failed to win second gold medals.

Van der Burgh was pushed down one notch to silver in the 100m breaststroke and Le Clos‚ although winning two silvers to become SA’s most decorated Olympian with four career gongs‚ ended fourth in the 200m butterfly event he had won four years earlier.

Thompson and Smith‚ members of the golden lightweight men’s four in London‚ were fourth in the lightweight double sculls in Rio.

Before that‚ the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay team went from champions at Athens 2004 to seventh spot at Beijing 2008.