Sport

'Jabulani Makhense is the next big boxing name to come from Limpopo'

16 October 2018 - 16:35 By David Isaacson
Jabulani Makhense (R) celebrates after defeating Kalela Kaduma (L) during the Junior Welterweight fight between the pair at the Golden Gloves Boxing match. File photo
Jabulani Makhense (R) celebrates after defeating Kalela Kaduma (L) during the Junior Welterweight fight between the pair at the Golden Gloves Boxing match. File photo
Image: Anton Geyser

Boxer Jabulani Makhense will be the next big thing to come out of Limpopo‚ says trainer Sebastiaan Rothmann.

Undefeated Makhense takes on Gift Bholo for the vacant Gauteng junior-welterweight title in the main bout of a development tournament at Emperors Palace on Sunday afternoon.

Rothmann‚ a former top cruiserweight who nearly won one of the major world titles‚ has not given to the hyperbole so frequently flung around in boxing.

So it’s probably worth listening when he talks‚ even if it’s about a boxer he trains.

“There’s something special in this guy‚” Rothmann said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“I’ve been in tournaments with Cassius Baloyi and Phillip Ndou‚ and I can say he’s the next big name from Limpopo.”

Baloyi and Ndou were the two biggest stars to emerge from the northern province‚ and Makhense‚ who comes from the same Malamulele area that produced Baloyi‚ is undefeated in five bouts‚ with three stoppages.

Bholo has six wins and seven losses.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Boxing champion knocks down mascot with a single punch

Deontay Wilder the WBC heavyweight champion knocked down the mascot with one punch after "apparently being invited to show off his power on the ...
Sport
1 day ago

WATCH | Fury, Wilder scuffle during pre-fight media conference

Britain’s Tyson Fury denied he was the “challenger” to heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder as he tried to rile the American by promising to ...
Sport
15 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Jabulani Makhense is the next big boxing name to come from Limpopo' Sport
  2. JP Duminy joins Hashim Amla on sidelines for SA tour to Australia Cricket
  3. Elton Jantjies eyeing a first appearance in the Currie Cup final since 2011 Rugby
  4. Seychelles coach Jeanne throws in the towel Soccer
  5. Majority of Mzansi Super League T20 hopefuls are South African Cricket

Latest Videos

This is what the EFF had to say about the VBS scandal
SebenzaPreneur of the Week: Tshepo Jeans

Related articles

  1. WATCH | US rap mogul ‘Suge’ Knight to be jailed for 28 years TshisaLIVE
  2. Joshua versus Povetkin knocks football off British back pages Sport
  3. Eastern Cape boxing champion has his sights set on becoming a farmer Sport
  4. Boxing trainer Themba Zulu to be buried on Thursday Sport
  5. Alvarez ready for rematch after Golovkin dethroned Sport
X