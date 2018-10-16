Boxer Jabulani Makhense will be the next big thing to come out of Limpopo‚ says trainer Sebastiaan Rothmann.

Undefeated Makhense takes on Gift Bholo for the vacant Gauteng junior-welterweight title in the main bout of a development tournament at Emperors Palace on Sunday afternoon.

Rothmann‚ a former top cruiserweight who nearly won one of the major world titles‚ has not given to the hyperbole so frequently flung around in boxing.

So it’s probably worth listening when he talks‚ even if it’s about a boxer he trains.

“There’s something special in this guy‚” Rothmann said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“I’ve been in tournaments with Cassius Baloyi and Phillip Ndou‚ and I can say he’s the next big name from Limpopo.”

Baloyi and Ndou were the two biggest stars to emerge from the northern province‚ and Makhense‚ who comes from the same Malamulele area that produced Baloyi‚ is undefeated in five bouts‚ with three stoppages.

Bholo has six wins and seven losses.