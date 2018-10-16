Cricket

JP Duminy joins Hashim Amla on sidelines for SA tour to Australia

16 October 2018 - 16:25 By Telford Vice
JP Duminy of South Africa during the 2018 T20 International between South Africa and India at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town on February 24 2018.
JP Duminy of South Africa during the 2018 T20 International between South Africa and India at Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town on February 24 2018.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

South Africa will be denied the services of two of their most senior batsmen on their white-ball tour of Australia next month.

JP Duminy has joined Hashim Amla on the sidelines‚ taking a total of 483 caps out of the equation for the three one-day internationals and sole T20 SA will play Down Under.

“JP aggravated a pre-existing shoulder injury during the recently concluded series against Zimbabwe‚” a Cricket South Africa release on Tuesday quoted team manager Mohammed Moosajee as saying.

“The injury will require surgical management‚ thus ruling him out of the immediate tour of Australia and the upcoming MSL {Mzansi Super League}.

“At the moment we can’t say how long he will be out for. That is dependent on the results from the surgery.”

Amla has been ruled out with a lingering finger problem.

“We want to give him as much time as possible for him to get ready for the next set of cricket that he has coming up‚” SA coach Ottis Gibson said after the last match of Zimbabwe’s tour‚ a T20‚ was washed out in Benoni on Sunday.

Those meaningless series have exacted a price that‚ if it could be quantified‚ would be worth gazillions in Zimbabwe’s inflation-stricken economy.

Duminy is also out of next month’s MSL‚ in which he was to have been the South Africa marquee player for the Cape Town Blitz.

Quinton de Kock will now fill that role‚ the release said.

READ MORE:

So far‚ so good as CSA moves towards T20 goal

There has been plenty of reason to doubt Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) ability to deliver the T20 tournament they have promised the country’s ...
Sport
1 day ago

Rain puts Zim tour out of its misery

Two days of Highveld rain and hail brought mercy and a smidgen of cricket history to Benoni on Sunday.
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Jabulani Makhense is the next big boxing name to come from Limpopo' Sport
  2. JP Duminy joins Hashim Amla on sidelines for SA tour to Australia Cricket
  3. Elton Jantjies eyeing a first appearance in the Currie Cup final since 2011 Rugby
  4. Seychelles coach Jeanne throws in the towel Soccer
  5. Majority of Mzansi Super League T20 hopefuls are South African Cricket

Latest Videos

This is what the EFF had to say about the VBS scandal
SebenzaPreneur of the Week: Tshepo Jeans

Related articles

  1. Majority of Mzansi Super League T20 hopefuls are South African Cricket
  2. Cricket SA reveal venues for T20 league with no name Cricket
  3. Australia's Labuschagne only the latest in Klerksdorp's long line of prominent ... Cricket
  4. Faulty action costs SA spinner Raisibe Ntozakhe place at Women's World Twenty20 Cricket
  5. Heinrich Klaasen keeps it real‚ but creative Cricket
  6. Tahir's best earns Proteas another win Cricket
  7. Batsmen beware of two-faced Imran Tahir Cricket
  8. Steyn, Hendricks star as SA complete whitewash Cricket
X