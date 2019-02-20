'Would it be easier for you if I wasn't so fast?' Caster Semenya's Nike ad makes a comeback

Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya continues to receive massive support on social media amid a court battle with the International Association of Athletics Federations.

Tweeps took to the archives as they re-shared an emotional Nike advert which stars Semenya.

The advert shows a young Semenya running at a playground with her friends.

"Will it be easier for you if I wasn't so fast? Will it be simpler if I stopped winning? Would you be more comfortable if I was less proud? That's too bad, because I was born to do this," says Semenya in the clip.