Sport

'Would it be easier for you if I wasn't so fast?' Caster Semenya's Nike ad makes a comeback

20 February 2019 - 06:33 By Cebelihle Bhengu
South Africans continue to rally behind Caster Semenya amid court hearing.
Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya continues to receive massive support on social media amid a court battle with the International Association of Athletics Federations.

Tweeps took to the archives as they re-shared an emotional Nike advert which stars Semenya.

The advert shows a young Semenya running at a playground with her friends.

"Will it be easier for you if I wasn't so fast? Will it be simpler if I stopped winning? Would you be more comfortable if I was less proud? That's too bad, because I was born to do this," says Semenya in the clip.

The advert was part of Nike's "Dream Crazy" campaign in which athletes and sports personalities from around the globe told their stories.

American athletes including basketballer LeBron James, tennis player Serena Williams and footballer Odell Beckham participated in the series.

Semenya is currently in Zurich with a team of lawyers to challenge the IAAF's proposal to have DSD (disorder of sexual differentiation) female athletes take medication to reduce their testosterone production in order to be allowed to compete in international races. 

