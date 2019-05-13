World long-jump champion Luvo Manyonga and sprinter Akani Simbine will spearhead a strong contingent of eight South Africans at the Diamond League meet in Shanghai on Saturday.

Simbine‚ fresh from the World Relays with a 4x200m medal around his neck‚ will compete in his first 100m sprint of the season which could be a baptism of fire.

The field features the American quartet of Christian Coleman‚ Noah Lyles‚ Michael Rodgers and Isiah Young‚ as well as China’s Bingtian Su‚ who all finished 2018 ranked above Simbine‚ the Commonwealth Games champion.