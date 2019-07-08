'Victory at last!' Bafana Bafana and Proteas make SA proud
Two South Africa teams, Bafana Bafana and the Proteas, redeemed themselves at the weekend after a disappointing losing streak, and Mzansi couldn’t be happier.
Bafana Bafana advanced to the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) after beating tournament hosts Egypt 1-0 in Cairo on Saturday.
The Proteas ended the Cricket World Cup on a high on Saturday after beating Australia by 10 runs at Old Trafford, Manchester, in the UK.
TimesLIVE reported that Proteas coach Faf du Plessis attributed the team's victory to pressure and a four-day break. This was their third win in eight completed games.
It might be a case of too little too late, but Mzansi is celebrating nonetheless.
Bafana Bafana:
The ANC joined millions in congratulating Bafana Bafana, saying the team’s victory had bought “jubilation to home and abroad", adding that it believed the team had what it takes to make the class of 1996 proud.
[STATEMENT] The African National Congress joins millions of South Africans in congratulating our national soccer team, #BafanaBafana, for advancing to the quarterfinals of the African Cup of Nations by beating tournament hosts, Egypt. #BafanaVsEgypt #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/bf2xczbeKL— African National Congress (@MYANC) July 7, 2019
A well deserved win by #BafanaBafana at #AFCON2019 playing against the host country, Egypt. You’ve shown that you have a lot of fight in you and we’re proud that you’ve made it this far. All the best for the rest of the tournament, the whole country is behind you. #EGYRSA pic.twitter.com/MyPXUp5u8R— Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) July 6, 2019
Congratulations to Bafana Bafana on the majestic win knocking Egypt out of the #AFCON2019— Mamokgethi Phakeng (@FabAcademic) July 7, 2019
This is how winning sounds like! 👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽
pic.twitter.com/oPfavJlPIj
I must say, the exhilarating feeling I had last night after the game reminded me of the 2010 World Cup when we were hosts.. I am proudly #BafanaBafana proudly South African #AFCON2019 #MamAdvovo 🇿🇦uZimu ikakaramba pic.twitter.com/Ks4rBB38SK— Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane (@AdvBMkhwebane) July 7, 2019
We did it against the host 🕺🏽🕺🏽 on to the next one #Congratulations lads 🇿🇦 #BafanaKaofela 🇿🇦 @BafanaBafana pic.twitter.com/rsg5GqYpaY— IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) July 7, 2019
Proteas:
Let us also celebrate our national cricket team, the #proteas who ended the #CWC19 with a magnificent ten-run win over Australia. You represented this nation with great pride & you showed the world the real #proteafire! Well done boys! 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/7FTNkpivlA— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) July 7, 2019
A great day for South Africa, the Proteas and Bafana Bafana making our nation proud once again.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) July 6, 2019
We are a proud nation, kubo!#ProteaFire #BafanaBafana
Watching Bafana Bafana knocking out mighty Egypt in its home ground was fantastic. Proteas beating Australia equally enthralled. Our country is known to pull itself from the brink of being written out. Both cases odds were against us but we prevailed. Congrats to our teams. pic.twitter.com/xdTKklVdpu— somadodafikeni (@somadodafikeni) July 7, 2019
6 July 2019.— Koshiek Karan (@iamkoshiek) July 6, 2019
The Proteas beat Australia in the Cricket World Cup.
Bafana Bafana knock Egypt out of AFCON.
One of the best days in our sporting history.#EGYRSA#AFCON2019
Nothing can build me up and tear me down like South Africa 🇿🇦 Sometimes it hurts a lot but days like yesterday make it all worth while. However it's too little, too late.. Still love you Proteas &— Siddharth Dhira (@Siddharth_Dhira) July 7, 2019
Always with you all the way to the End!💚💛 #Alwaysrising #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/LoVKIgBgxg