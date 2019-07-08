Sport

'Victory at last!' Bafana Bafana and Proteas make SA proud

08 July 2019 - 06:19 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Bafana Bafana finally had a win at Afcon, beating Egypt 1-0.
Image: TWITTER/BAFANA BAFANA

Two South Africa teams, Bafana Bafana and the Proteas, redeemed themselves at the weekend after a disappointing losing streak, and Mzansi couldn’t be happier.

Bafana Bafana advanced to the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) after beating  tournament hosts Egypt 1-0 in Cairo on Saturday.

The Proteas ended the Cricket World Cup on a high on Saturday after beating Australia by 10 runs at Old Trafford, Manchester, in the UK.

TimesLIVE reported that Proteas coach Faf du Plessis attributed the team's victory to pressure and a four-day break. This was their third win in eight completed games.

It might be a case of too little too late, but Mzansi is celebrating nonetheless.

Bafana Bafana:

The ANC joined millions in congratulating Bafana Bafana, saying the team’s victory had bought “jubilation to home and abroad", adding that it believed the team had what it takes to make the class of 1996 proud.

Proteas:

