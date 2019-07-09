Sport

In numbers: Marawa's YouTube channel gains momentum

09 July 2019 - 06:09 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Robert Marawa launched Marawa.tv on Thursday.
The past six months have been a great start to the year for popular sportscaster Robert Marawa, despite him being sacked by SuperSport.

Marawa made headlines in May after he shocked sports fans by announcing he had been fired by the entity via text message.

SupersSport later confirmed it had ended its relationship with the sports presenter.

On Thursday, Marawa announced the launch of Marawa.tv, which will air on YouTube. In less than a week, it has gathered 18,000 subscribers and counting.

According to the sportscaster, the platform is an all-access, opinion-based, on-the-ground sports content channel for a global audience.

He recently shared his thoughts on Bafana Bafana's victory over host nation Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cairo on Saturday. The channel also features an interview with retired Senegalese footballer El Hadji Diouf.

