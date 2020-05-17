New Zealand gives sports sector $157m boost to get through Covid-19

New Zealand's struggling sports sector has received a $157m injection from the government to help it mitigate some of the worst financial effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, Sports Minister Grant Robertson said on Sunday.

Robertson, who is also New Zealand's finance minister and delivered the national budget on Thursday, said funding and revenue had dried up for nearly all sports organisations and that they were under "immense strain".

"We are providing the support needed to sports at all levels to remain viable, get stronger and adapt," Robertson said in the post-budget statement.

"We have also seen many of our professional sports and athletes struggle as competitions have been cancelled or suspended. Budget 2020 will provide some assistance, so they can keep competing."