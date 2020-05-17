PSL to propose single 'camp' to finish season
Plan being drawn up to present to the government for play to restart in July
17 May 2020 - 00:04
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is proposing a massive single camp for all soccer clubs in a bid to complete the 2019-20 season.
The plan proposes that clubs assemble and be accommodated in a camp and stay together in a venue that will be a biologically safe environment where a strict health regimen will be followed...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.