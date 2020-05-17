Sport

PSL to propose single 'camp' to finish season

Plan being drawn up to present to the government for play to restart in July

17 May 2020 - 00:04 By BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS and SAZI HADEBE

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is proposing a massive single camp for all soccer clubs in a bid to complete the 2019-20 season.

The plan proposes that clubs assemble and be accommodated in a camp and stay together in a venue that will be a biologically safe environment where a strict health regimen will be followed...

