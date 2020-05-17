PSL to propose single 'camp' to finish season

Plan being drawn up to present to the government for play to restart in July

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) is proposing a massive single camp for all soccer clubs in a bid to complete the 2019-20 season.



The plan proposes that clubs assemble and be accommodated in a camp and stay together in a venue that will be a biologically safe environment where a strict health regimen will be followed...