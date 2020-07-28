Sport

Marathon and race walk Olympic Games qualification can begin in September

28 July 2020 - 16:19 By Reuters
Champion Bongumusa Mthembu will be glad to be back on the road.
Champion Bongumusa Mthembu will be glad to be back on the road.
Image: Esa Alexander

Olympic qualification for the marathon and road race walk events can re-start from September 1, three months earlier than previously announced, the sport's governing body World Athletics ruled on Tuesday.

However, qualifying for all other track and field events at next year's Tokyo Olympic Games would remain suspended until November 30 as originally planned, it said in a statement.

Qualification was put on hold in early April due to the novel coronavirus pandemic which has caused the Games to be postponed for one year until July/August next year.

World Athletics president Sebastian Coe said the change was needed for road athletes due to a lack of qualifying opportunities.

"Most of the major marathons have already been cancelled or postponed for the remainder of this year and the evolution of the pandemic makes it difficult to predict if those scheduled for the first half of next year will be able to go ahead," Coe said.

"That situation, combined with the fact that endurance athletes in the marathon and race walks can only produce a very limited number of high-quality performances a year, would really narrow their qualifying window without this adjustment."

Organisers of the London Marathon, due to take place on October 4, were prepared to help athletes from around the world travel to the event achieve an Olympic qualifying time, World Athletics said.

It was also working with organisers of the Abu Dhabi marathon, scheduled for December 11, to see if they could offer similar opportunities, and hoped there would be at least two race-walking events between September and November. 

MORE:

South Africa: A sporting nation still divided despite unity

There have been moments when the notion of a Rainbow Nation had SA hearts beating as one, only for heartbreak to follow. Perhaps it is prudent to ...
Sport
2 days ago

'We need to afford each other the same opportunities to excel': Tendai Mtawarira on transformation in sport

Retired Springbok legend Tendai Mtawarira adds his voice on transformation in sport.
Sport
7 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE | Controversy hits Sascoc’s ‘Secret Seven’ disciplinary body

A fresh controversy has engulfed the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc), this time to do with the body bringing disciplinary ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Highlands Park receive 'unbelievable' offer for sale of their PSL franchise Soccer
  2. Luc Eymael fired by Tanzania side after calling the club's fans ‘illiterate and ... Soccer
  3. New SABC Sport boss Gary Rathbone wants broadcaster to rock Sport
  4. The Absa premiership and the GladAfrica Championship return in August Soccer
  5. BARENG BATHO-KORTJAAS | Cricket SA finally gets much needed wake-up call. But ... Sport

Latest Videos

'I could feel the cement spatter around me.’ : Centurion church members relive ...
Kids suffer months of ‘agony’ after school meals cut off
X