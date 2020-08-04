Roger Federer pays surprise visit to rooftop tennis girls

Two Italian girls whose rooftop tennis video went viral have received a surprise visit from Roger Federer.

The video of Vittoria Oliveri and Carola Pessina playing on the rooftops of neighbouring buildings in Finale Ligure during the Covid-19 lockdown garnered over 10 million views.

The girls thought they were preparing for another media interview when they were asked about their favourite players.

"Roger Federer. If I were to meet him, I would jump on him, or I would be starstruck," Vittoria, 13, said.

"I would like to have Federer's elegance while playing and (Rafa) Nadal's power," 11-year-old Carola added.

The girls were then left wide-eyed and speechless when Federer came out from behind a curtain.