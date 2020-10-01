Sport

Former champion Ostapenko sends Pliskova crashing out of French Open

01 October 2020 - 13:06 By Reuters
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in action during her second round match Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova.
Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in action during her second round match Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova.
Image: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Former champion Jelena Ostapenko ousted second seed Karolina Pliskova from the French Open with a 6-4 6-2 win in the second round on Thursday after an error-ridden performance from the Czech player.

Latvian Ostapenko, who won the 2017 title as an unseeded player, played aggressively from the start and hit 27 winners as a strangely subdued Pliskova struggled to rein in her unforced errors under the closed roof of Court Philippe Chatrier.

The 23-year-old Ostapenko broke her opponent's serve three times in the first set and twice in the second to seal her victory and ensure that Pliskova remained the only active former world number one who has not won a Grand Slam.

Ostapenko converted her third match point when Pliskova, who had 25 unforced errors, sent a forehand long and she will next meet the winner of the clash between former US Open champion Sloane Stephens and Spaniard Paula Badosa.

MORE:

Serena Williams withdraws from French Open ahead of second round

Former world number one Serena Williams withdrew from this year's French open ahead of her second round match on Wednesday, organisers said.
Sport
1 day ago

Kholo Montsi will be SA's first black junior at French Open in 20 years

South African teen tennis sensation Kholo Montsi has declared himself ready for the clay courts at his debut French Open Junior Tennis Championships ...
Sport
2 hours ago

SA wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane to return to action at the French Open

South African top wheelchair tennis star Kgothatso “KG” Montjane will make her long awaited return to competition at the French Open after a ...
Sport
2 days ago

Injured Kiki Bertens leaves court in wheelchair after beating Sara Errani

Fifth seed Kiki Bertens narrowly avoided joining the exodus of French Open women's favourites as she survived a match point against Italian former ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. EXCLUSIVE | Pitso Mosimane resigns as Sundowns coach, set to join Al Ahly Soccer
  2. CONFIRMED | Pitso Mosimane affirms he is leaving Mamelodi Sundowns Soccer
  3. 'Prison Break FC' - Here's what Mzansi thinks of Orlando Pirates' new orange ... Soccer
  4. End of an era: Ajax Cape Town are no more Soccer
  5. Bad move or securing the bag? SA split over Pitso Mosimane's move from Sundowns Soccer

Latest Videos

Matric exam dates announced, non-contact sports may resume and more from ...
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith appears in court after turning himself in
X