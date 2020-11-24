Sport

Diamond League announces calendar for 2021 season

24 November 2020 - 11:44 By Reuters
South African track and field athletes wil be hoping for a much better improved Diamond League season.
The Diamond League on Tuesday released its provisional calendar for the 2021 season, which will consist of 14 athletics meetings beginning in Rabat in May and ending in Zurich in September.

Doha will stage a meeting on May 28 after which Rome will host the first European event of the season on June 4, with Oslo hosting a week later.

Meetings in Stockholm, Monaco and London are scheduled for the first two weeks of July.

After a one-month break for the rearranged Tokyo Olympic Games, action will resume in Shanghai on August 14.

Eugene will host its first Diamond League meeting on August 21, with China to hold its second event of the season the following day.

The final leg will take place in Europe with meetings in Lausanne, Paris and Brussels before the season finale in Zurich from September 8-9.

The calendar remains provisional and is subject to changes depending on the global health situation, the Diamond League said.

The 2020 calendar was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, with several events cancelled and others rescheduled.

2021 Diamond League calendar:

Rabat - May 23

Doha - May 28

Rome - June 4

Oslo - June 10

Stockholm - July 4

Monaco - July 9

London - July 13

Shanghai - August 14

Eugene - August 21

China - August 22

Lausanne - August 26

Paris - September 28

Brussels - September 3

Zurich - September 8-9 

