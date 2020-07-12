Athletics
Let us train before we get left behind, athletes plead
Commonwealth Games 100m champion speaks out about frustration with Athletics SA failing to help with the opening of track so athletes can get back to training
12 July 2020 - 00:00
An upset and frustrated Akani Simbine has spoken out against Athletics SA (ASA) for failing to play its part in opening tracks so he and other athletes can return to training.
The sprint star, a mainstay in the world's top five in the 100m since the Rio 2016 Olympics, has been unable to set foot on a track since the country went into lockdown in late March...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.