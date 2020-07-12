Sport

Athletics

Let us train before we get left behind, athletes plead

Commonwealth Games 100m champion speaks out about frustration with Athletics SA failing to help with the opening of track so athletes can get back to training

12 July 2020 - 00:00 By DAVID ISAACSON

An upset and frustrated Akani Simbine has spoken out against Athletics SA (ASA) for failing to play its part in opening tracks so he and other athletes can return to training.

The sprint star, a mainstay in the world's top five in the 100m since the Rio 2016 Olympics, has been unable to set foot on a track since the country went into lockdown in late March...

