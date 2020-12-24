Sport

Domestic sponsors agree to extend contracts for delayed Tokyo Games

24 December 2020 - 15:08 By Reuters
Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori has said the Games will be held "at all costs".
Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori has said the Games will be held "at all costs".
Image: Du?Xiaoyi/Pool via REUTERS

Tokyo 2020 organisers said on Thursday that all 68 domestic sponsors for the Summer Olympics have agreed in principle to extend their contracts for the delayed games, as growing coronavirus infections in Japan overshadow the event.

The Tokyo Olympic Games had originally been scheduled for 2020 but were postponed by a year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Partner companies told me about the difficult situation they are in because of the pandemic," Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori told a news conference.

"But they also told me they definitely want the games to be held, and that they are willing to offer as much support as they can."

Tokyo 2020 organisers expect more than 22 billion yen ($212 million) in additional contributions from them, Mori said.

The domestic sponsors include companies hit hard by a steep fall in travel demand amid the pandemic, such as Japan Airlines Co Ltd, All Nippon Airways Co Ltd and travel agency JTB Corp., which plans to cut its workforce by 6,500.

"There must have been various debates within each company ... I believe they have decided to continue cooperating with us upon realising the historical significance of what may be a once-in-a-hundred-year event."

Besides tourism and transportation companies, the list of sponsors also includes Canon Inc, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp and other Japanese household names.

Recent Japanese newspaper polls show two-thirds of the public believe the game should be postponed again or cancelled altogether.

But Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has repeatedly said he is determined to hold the Olympics as proof that humanity has defeated the virus.

On Monday, national associations of medical professionals declared a state of medical emergency as the country's medical system creaks under the strain of the pandemic.

On Wednesday, Japan's daily records of cases and fatalities both exceeded their previous records to reach 3,271 and 56, respectively, according to public broadcaster NHK. 

MORE:

Tokyo Olympics to spend $900m on coronavirus measures

Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics will spend $900m on measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus at next year's Games, they said on Tuesday, as ...
Sport
2 days ago

Swiss court rejects Russian appeal against Olympic doping ban but halves its length

A Swiss court on Thursday upheld doping sanctions that will prevent Russian athletes from competing at major international events under the country's ...
Sport
1 week ago

Luvo Manyonga says he's clean, but he's not training

One way or another, Luvo Manyonga needs help.
Sport
1 week ago

'Luvo is wasting his life'

The sister of long-jump star Luvo Manyonga has made a tearful plea to her troubled brother to return to rehab and get his life back on track to ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

Athletics SA targets World Relays for Olympic qualification

The 2021 national track and field championships have been brought forward to April 16-18 to give sprint hopefuls a chance to get to the World Relays ...
Sport
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Chippa United suspends coach Lehlohonolo Seema Soccer
  2. Coach Gavin Hunt admits the Kaizer Chiefs job is the toughest of his career Soccer
  3. I'm in charge and that's it, says Bucs coach Zinnbauer Sport
  4. Chiefs rue missed chances in goalless draw against Angola's Primerio de Agosto Soccer
  5. Motjeka Madisha’s grieving family break their silence Soccer

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X