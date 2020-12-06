Athletics
'Luvo is wasting his life'
Heartfelt plea from long jumper's sister to get himself back on track
06 December 2020 - 00:00
The sister of long-jump star Luvo Manyonga has made a tearful plea to her troubled brother to return to rehab and get his life back on track to fulfil the wishes of their dead mother.
Manyonga has battled addiction for the better part of 10 years, falling off the wagon frequently but still winning Olympic silver at Rio 2016 and the world title the following year...
