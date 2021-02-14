General
Olympics could cost SA an arm and a leg, or maybe just a toe
14 February 2021 - 00:00
Covid-19 protocols contributed in pushing up SA's Olympic budget by more than 60%, with the cost to send a team to the Tokyo Games hitting R45m.
The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) had previously calculated the total expense of competing at the Olympics and Paralympics at R45m, split R28m and R17m between the able-bodied and disabled events...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.