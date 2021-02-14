General

Olympics could cost SA an arm and a leg, or maybe just a toe

Covid-19 protocols contributed in pushing up SA's Olympic budget by more than 60%, with the cost to send a team to the Tokyo Games hitting R45m.



The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) had previously calculated the total expense of competing at the Olympics and Paralympics at R45m, split R28m and R17m between the able-bodied and disabled events...