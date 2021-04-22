WMACA launches athletes against child abuse initiative

“Sweeping it under the carpet is not okay‚ turning a blind eye is not okay. We want every coach‚ parent and teacher to know that we are watching them. I only wanted to play tennis.”

Miranda Jordan‚ founder of WMACA‚ said the addition of the WMACA athletes against child abuse wing was a logical move.

“We have identified through the many years and increasingly lately that there’s a very big problem within the sporting arena‚ both current and historical cases of sexual abuse and it makes complete sense … that we move in the direction of specialised initiatives‚ the very first of this being child abuse in sport.”

WMACA advocacy manager Luke Lamprecht said sport systems made it even easier for coaches to get away with abuse of children.

“The problem with elite sport in particular is the fact that … there’s a sense of access to privilege and power … which allows coaches who are almost godlike in the lives of these children and parents … to get away with things that ordinarily would not be got away with by any other profession.

“The main reason we’re coming together as a group of sports people and child protectors is to say sport has additional risks associated with it for the abuse of children. They are career offenders that choose jobs that give them access to children and in addition to that they use the position of power and privilege to maintain secrecy.

“And the [incentive] to keep the secrecy when you’re gaining bursaries or access to potential national squads etc is just so high and we never want children to have to trade off their wellbeing and their safety for places in elite sports teams.”