Caster Semenya graduates with sports management degree but misses 'walk of fame'

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Olympian Caster Semenya after the athlete graduated with a sports management degree this week.

The double Olympic 800m champion shared the exciting news on social media, but expressed her disappointment at not being able to collect her degree on stage, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Today it's that day but virtual not the same feeling like the walk of fame for those few seconds,” she captioned a post with an image of a graduation outfit.