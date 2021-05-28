Caster Semenya failed in her Olympic qualifying bid on Friday‚ starting the 5‚000m too slowly and unable to master a dominant Durban wind that saw her fall short by just more than half a minute.

Her 15 min 32.15 sec in the Newton Classic at King’s Park was still a personal best by 20 seconds.

Semenya has a month to make the 15 min 10 sec automatic criterion before the June 29 qualifying window ends.

But there’s an irony that all four of SA’s track-and-field medallists from the 2016 Rio Olympics are yet to qualify for the Tokyo showpiece.

Wayde van Niekerk‚ the 400m champion‚ and women’s javelin silver medallist Sunette Viljoen are still looking to book their spots while long-jumper Luvo Manyonga is already out of the running after copping an automatic suspension for missing three doping tests inside a year.

Semenya would have qualified for Tokyo if she’d agreed to take medication to lower her naturally occurring high levels of testosterone‚ as required by World Athletics’ regulations for athletes with differences of sexual development wanting to race distances from 400m to 1‚500m.