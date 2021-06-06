Sport

Mo Farah misses Olympic 10,000m qualification time

06 June 2021 - 11:12 By Reuters
Great Britain's Mo Farah Farah has until June 27 to make the required time of 27:28.
Great Britain's Mo Farah Farah has until June 27 to make the required time of 27:28.
Image: JOHN SIBLEY

Britain's four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah is in danger of missing out on the Tokyo Games after falling short of the 10,000 metres qualifying mark at a meet in Birmingham on Saturday.

The 38-year-old finished eighth in the European 10,000m Cup with a time of 27 minutes and 50.54 seconds, 22 seconds short of the required time to make the Team Great Britain squad heading to Tokyo in July.

Farah, who won back-to-back 5,000m and 10,000m golds at the two previous Games, has until June 27 to make the required time of 27:28.

The Briton appeared to turn his back on track racing to focus on marathon running after the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

However, he announced in late 2019 that he aimed to defend his 10,000m title in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games that were postponed to this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

MORE:

Worried Olympic sponsors wrestle with how to get bang for their bucks

Billions at stake as pandemic plagues showpiece games
Business
1 day ago

Notoane names SA U-23 squad for Olympic warm-up tour to Egypt

SA under-23 coach David Notoane has named his 25-man squad for a two-match series against Egypt U-23 in Cairo.
Sport
3 days ago

Notoane forced to alter SA's plans for the Tokyo Olympics due to Covid-19 restrictions in Dubai

SA under-23 coach David Notoane has been forced to alter his plans for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after a mini tournament that was to be played in ...
Sport
4 days ago

'We cannot postpone again,' says Tokyo 2020 chief amid pandemic fears

The president of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee ruled out a cancellation or further postponement of the Olympics as doubts swirled among city ...
Sport
4 days ago

New Athletics SA board scraps controversial qualifying criteria

The new Athletics South Africa (ASA) board on Thursday said it was scrapping the controversial qualifying standards used by the previous executive.
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Pitso Mosimane: Safa ‘made me a six-year offer worth a very high sum’ Soccer
  2. Why Dan Malesela wishes Chiefs, Pirates or Sundowns would give him a chance Soccer
  3. Shalulile walks away with almost half a million rand after emerging as big ... Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs rescue eighth place beating Galaxy, Chippa in the playoffs Soccer
  5. Chiefs could have a say on whether AmaZulu play in the Caf Champions League or ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...