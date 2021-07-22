Former SA super-middleweight champion Andre Thysse‚ who was never knocked down in his 10 years as a professional boxer‚ died at the age of 52 on Thursday morning after a battle with Covid-19.

Thysse defended the national belt eight times from 2001 to 2005‚ a record for the division‚ but internationally he was less successful‚ losing all seven of his fights abroad‚ though some of his opponents were among the top fighters of the era.

Thysse notched up 20 wins and eight defeats from 1999 to 2009‚ and was stopped twice‚ by German Mikkel Kessler and Northern Irishman Brian Magee‚ but he always remained on his feet.

In his most famous win he dethroned Englishman David Starie of the Commonwealth title on a unanimous decision at Carnival City.