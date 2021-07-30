Sport

SA celebrates Tatjana Schoenmaker setting a world record on her way to Olympic gold

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
30 July 2021 - 07:00
Tatjana Schoenmaker reacts to winning the women’s 200m breaststroke final in a new world record time.
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker is the toast of social media on Friday after she smashed the women's 200m butterfly world record on her way to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Schoenmaker scooped SA’s first gold medal of the games in a record-breaking time of 2 min 18.95 sec beating the previous record of 2:19.11 set by Denmark’s Rikke Moller Pedersen in 2013. 

She screamed with delight when she caught sight of her time and wept with joy as she was embraced by those around her.

Schoenmaker took the Olympic 100m breaststroke silver on Tuesday.

Speaking after the race, she said her goal at the games was to just try her best and hopefully make the final.

“If I could just make the final, that was what I said since I started coming, to make the final is already an amazing achievement.

“I was lucky to have my teammate [Kaylene Corbett] there. We were all two too — two Americans, two British, two South Africans [in the final]  — so it was just amazing to have that teammate there.”

Schoenmaker topped the Twitter trends list as users flooded social media to celebrate her historic win.

Here are some of the reactions.

