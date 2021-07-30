SA celebrates Tatjana Schoenmaker setting a world record on her way to Olympic gold
Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker is the toast of social media on Friday after she smashed the women's 200m butterfly world record on her way to a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
Schoenmaker scooped SA’s first gold medal of the games in a record-breaking time of 2 min 18.95 sec beating the previous record of 2:19.11 set by Denmark’s Rikke Moller Pedersen in 2013.
She screamed with delight when she caught sight of her time and wept with joy as she was embraced by those around her.
Schoenmaker took the Olympic 100m breaststroke silver on Tuesday.
Speaking after the race, she said her goal at the games was to just try her best and hopefully make the final.
“If I could just make the final, that was what I said since I started coming, to make the final is already an amazing achievement.
“I was lucky to have my teammate [Kaylene Corbett] there. We were all two too — two Americans, two British, two South Africans [in the final] — so it was just amazing to have that teammate there.”
Schoenmaker topped the Twitter trends list as users flooded social media to celebrate her historic win.
Here are some of the reactions.
Yeeeeeees🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾a world record, I couldn't hold myself 🙈#TatjanaSchoenmaker #Tatjana #Schoenmaker #Olympics #OlympicGames #TeamSA 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/effM56Knvb— Bulelani Mpengesi (@Buja3D) July 30, 2021
Rise, South Africa, rise!!— Alviro Petersen (@AlviroPetersen) July 30, 2021
Well done #TatjanaSchoenmaker 👏👏🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/arbQBl6sD2
#TatjanaSchoenmaker the moment when she turn around and release gore its world record 😂👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/NzOE2kd4GB— Karabo Moyaha (@MoyahaKarabo) July 30, 2021
#TatjanaSchoenmaker— Gerald Thwala ◢ ◤ (@GeraldMatimu) July 30, 2021
She did not just win an Olympic Gold🏅 medal in the 200m breaststroke but she swam faster than everyone else in history🤯. Thank you @TRSchoenmaker for flying the South African 🇿🇦 flag high. pic.twitter.com/B7EucTzoJz
I just can't get enough of this 💃💃 This performance has too much sauce 🔥🔥 Remember this name #TatjanaSchoenmaker 🇿🇦 Our world record holder👌 Our golden girl 🥇💛#TeamSA#TokyoOlympics2020 pic.twitter.com/5lp6hsxW5u— Zodwa Makhanya (@zodwamakhanya) July 30, 2021
A very proud moment for South Africa, and Africa as a whole.— Sakhiseni Nxumalo (@SakhiNxumalo) July 30, 2021
World Record 🔥😩😩@TeamSA2020 @TRSchoenmaker #TatjanaSchoenmaker pic.twitter.com/nCrlZumyeb
Congratulations!#TatjanaSchoenmaker#TeamSA #TokyoOlympics— Bongani Bingwa (@bonglez) July 30, 2021
She just lifted the spirit of a nation! Her life won’t ever be the same again! pic.twitter.com/6HyaKlaAzm
South Africa's 🇿🇦 1st Tokyo #Olympics gold medal was achieved by 24-year-old #TatjanaSchoenmaker who broke the world record to win the 200m breaststroke gold medal.— Tebogo Ditshego (@TebogoDitshego) July 30, 2021
She chased her Olympics dream & made it come true. What a feeling. What a proud moment. South Africa stand up! 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/98RBUVPvJ3
#TatjanaSchoenmaker won and broke the world record : congrats . U have hoisted the SA flag.— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) July 30, 2021
CHAMPION!!!! 🥇🥇🥇🥇— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) July 30, 2021
NEW WORLD RECORD!!!!
CONGRATULATIONS Tatjana Schoenmaker!!!!
Women's 200m Breaststroke Final#TokyoOlympics #TatjanaSchoenmaker
Man been waiting for this moment, congratulations to Schoenmaker #TatjanaSchoenmaker pic.twitter.com/qQfP6wTcWJ— karabo Moloi (@KaybeeMoloi) July 30, 2021