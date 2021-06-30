Sport

Big-serving South African Anderson relishing Wimbledon rematch with Djokovic

30 June 2021 - 13:31 By Reuters
A file photo of Kevin Anderson of South Africa celebrating after winning his match against Cristian Garin of Chile during day 4 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Australia, January 6, 2020.
A file photo of Kevin Anderson of South Africa celebrating after winning his match against Cristian Garin of Chile during day 4 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Australia, January 6, 2020.
Image: AAP Image/Darren England/via REUTERS

South African Kevin Anderson will hope to gain revenge on Novak Djokovic and end the Serb's bid for a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam when they meet in the Wimbledon second round on Wednesday.

Anderson was outplayed by Djokovic in the title showdown three years ago after spending 11 hours on court in his previous two matches.

The 35-year-old knows he must produce his best tennis to compete with Djokovic, who is unbeaten at the All England Club since the 2017 quarter-finals.

"Of course, in the big moments and on the centre courts, he's been there so many times. He has a lot of confidence and comfort in those situations," Anderson said.

"And of course he's a fighter. I've played some matches with him where it's been really close and he is not giving anything (away).

"It's not going to be easy, but I'm definitely looking forward to the challenge."

Former world number five Anderson has seen his ranking slip to 102 after struggling with injuries over the past couple of years, including two knee surgeries between September 2019 and February 2020.

Having failed to make an impact in the grasscourt warm-up events in Nottingham and Eastbourne, Anderson was relieved to find some rhythm in his opening round four-set victory at Wimbledon over Chilean youngster Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera.

Although Djokovic has lost only three of his 31 matches this season, the big-serving right-handed South African will walk out on Centre Court with renewed confidence.

"I think at the end of the day, (it’s about) approaching it like another tennis match. Just focusing on what you can do, what you can control," Anderson added.

After surviving an opening round wobble, twice champion Andy Murray will face Germany's Oscar Otte who needed a fifth-set tiebreak to see off fellow qualifier Arthur Rinderknech.

In the women's draw, second seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus will resume her bid for a maiden Grand Slam title against local hope Katie Boulter.

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, who became the first Arab woman to lift a WTA trophy in Birmingham this month, faces an early test of her grasscourt credentials against 41-year-old five-times champion Venus Williams. 

MORE:

Kerber overcomes slow start to down Wimbledon debutant Stojanovic

London — Former world number one Angelique Kerber made a wobbly start against Wimbledon debutant Nina Stojanovic on Tuesday before finding her groove ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Novak Djokovic avoids shock as Centre Court comes back to life at Wimbledon

Defending champion Novak Djokovic overcame an early fright to fend off British teenager Jack Draper 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-2 and launch his quest for a sixth ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sabalenka opens Wimbledon with crushing win over Niculescu

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka struck a barrage of winners to blitz past Romanian qualifier Monica Niculescu 6-1 6-4 on Monday and reach the second ...
Sport
1 day ago

Injured Halep pulls out of Tokyo Games after Wimbledon withdrawal

World number three Simona Halep has become the latest big-name tennis player to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games after the Romanian said she ...
Sport
1 day ago

Serena Williams hopes ended by injury, Roger Federer survives scare

Seven-time champion Serena Williams' hopes of claiming a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon ended in tears as the American ...
Sport
4 hours ago

French Open runner-up Tsitsipas determined to banish grasscourt demons at Wimbledon

Stefanos Tsitsipas has never got past the Wimbledon fourth round but the third seed said on Sunday that he comes into the tournament a more confident ...
Sport
2 days ago

Serena Williams to skip Tokyo Olympic Games, declines to explain reasons

Serena Williams will not be travelling to Tokyo for the Olympic Games, the 23-times Grand Slam singles tennis champion said on Sunday without giving ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Royal queen wants crown Sport
  2. Cassper Nyovest dragged for throwing shade at Bafana Bafana Soccer
  3. Mosimane ‘would have asked Khoza’ if he wanted Thembinkosi Lorch at Al Ahly Soccer
  4. PSL prosecutor Nande Becker has ‘reading to do’ to decide whether to charge ... Soccer
  5. Zwane after Chiefs beat Wydad: ‘They will regret the day they decided to send ... Soccer

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...