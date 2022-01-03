Sport

India falter before lunch

SA make inroads on the cusp of the break at the Wanderers

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
03 January 2022 - 13:16 By LIAM DEL CARME
Duanne Olivier of the Proteas celebrates the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara of India during day 1 of the 2nd Test match at The Wanderers Stadium on January 3 2022 in Johannesburg.
Duanne Olivier of the Proteas celebrates the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara of India during day 1 of the 2nd Test match at The Wanderers Stadium on January 3 2022 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Duanne Olivier sped to 50 Test wickets as SA had India firmly on the back foot at lunch on the first day of the second Test at the Wanderers on Monday.

India were 53/3 having won the toss and electing to bat in the second of the three-Test series, undoing much of their earlier slow but steady start.

Olivier, back in the squad after a three-year absence and after being left out of the team for the first Test, bowled with more aggression and accuracy as the morning wore on and captured the wickets of the experienced Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

Both were dismissed on the cusp of the break as Olivier became the third fastest South African to the 50 Test wicket mark after Vernon Philander and Peter Pollock.

India, who were slow but sure before the drinks break, found the going tough in the hour leading up to the lunch break. As they did in Centurion in the first Test, India were untroubled early on.

Sure, there was the occasional play and miss but stand-in skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal weathered the hard and shiny ball.

The SA attack did not settle into a rhythm, with their variation in length offering the India openers respite.

There were two loud shouts for caught behind inside the first 10 overs but both proved not out with the second costing the home side a review.

There was also a half chance in Kagiso Rabada's sixth over when Agarwal prodded forward and got a scratch before the ball ballooned to short leg, but the fielder could not make up the ground in time.

Agarwal, who is trying to fill the boots of Rohit Sharma on this tour, was harsh on those who drifted straight or onto his pads. Rahul, perhaps slightly constrained by the weight of captaining the side, was a little more sedate. He was still there at the break on 19.

Drinks break does the trick

However, the first ball after the drinks break with India on 36 yielded a breakthrough for Marco Jansen when Agarwal was caught behind for a 26.

They tightened up by going straighter and higher after the break and it paid dividends for Olivier, who was perhaps unlucky not to have claimed an earlier scalp. Ultimately the pressure paid off and the usually unflappable Pujara could not ride the excessive bounce of Olivier and was caught at backward point by Temba Bavuma.

Rahane then played a lose short first up and was caught in the slips.

Building up to the toss, there had been much speculation about what the SA XI might look like.

Kyle Verreynne's elevation to the squad after the Test retirement of Quinton de Kock was a given, while Olivier's recall to the team was expected.

He came into the side at the expense of all rounder Wiaan Mulder who is yet to replicate his domestic prowess against the red ball with the bat to the highest level.

The switch means SA has a pronounced tail.

India came into the Test without injured captain Virat Kohli.

TimesLIVE

SA seamer Jansen called up for India ODI series

Tall left-arm seamer Marco Jansen has received his first call-up to the SA One-Day International squad for their three-match home series against ...
Sport
22 hours ago

The numbers behind SA's woeful Test batting in last few years

SA’s batting frailties that have manifested in the last three-and-a-half years were laid bare again in the 113-run first Test loss to India, albeit ...
Sport
1 day ago

Australia eyeing Ashes whitewash with eye on WTC final, says Lyon

Australia will press for an Ashes series whitewash against England to boost their chances of making the final of the 2021-23 World Test Championship ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Kaizer Motaung: PSL's decision left Chiefs 'dumbfounded' Soccer
  2. Ex-Bafana star Maimane Phiri shot in tavern in Alex, before assailant turned ... Soccer
  3. Five contenders to replace Quinton de Kock as Proteas Test wicketkeeper Cricket
  4. Alviro Petersen: More players may follow Quinton De Kock and abandon Test ... Cricket
  5. Proteas captain Dean Elgar hints at new role for Keegan Petersen Cricket

Latest Videos

The loss of an icon: Final farewell for Desmond Tutu
"He truly lived the courage of his convictions": Cape Town Interfaith ...